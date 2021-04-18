Miguel Bosé denies the PSOE and answers the question of who would he vote for today

Miguel Bosé, in ‘Lo de Évole’. (Photo: LA SEXTA)

The singer Miguel Bosé has denied having supported the PSOE for years and has stressed that he did so because he did not have the information he has today.

In his famous interview in Lo de Évole, the journalist asked him directly if he would not vote for the PSOE now. “No never. I have become more lucid ”, he has replied. On the question of which party he would support now, Bosé has also been clear: “I would not vote for anyone, I think that in the political panorama there are no people who are up to the task of leading a democracy, of thinking about the citizen.”

The musician has revealed that in the last elections he did vote, but he did so blank. “I exercise my right and obligation,” he argued before recalling that he supported “a wonderful project”, which was that of Felipe González. “But then it was over,” he stressed.

At that point, Évole reminded him that he also later supported José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. “I continued out of loyalty. I do not regret it, it would be foolish to say I regret it ”, he replied.

″ Would I do it again with the information I have today? Never. Today, if I have the information I have today, I don’t do that “, he assured before shouting that what bothers him is” the entire system “, which includes” Democrats, Republicans, left, right, and the mother who gave birth to them ”.

“There is no one to be saved. I want a new world ”, he stated. And he has said that the coronavirus issue “comes from a cartel of psychopathic billionaires called the Davos Forum.”

