Spanish singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé surprised his fans and the general public by assuring that COVID-19 is a farce, a lie orchestrated by the governments of the world, including Spanish.

“Switzerland as the Nordic countries of Europe know from the beginning of the great lie of governments, that of Spain included,” he posted on his Twitter account, along with a video shared by a netizen who claims that it is Switzerland and where it is seen people happily sharing without any measure is healing.

The Spanish statement was not surprising since his mother, Lucía Bosé, was one of the victims of the coronavirus and died last March.

Even as a result of the death, Bosé himself started the #AzuldeLucia campaign with which he collected thousands of decorated mouth covers to donate to health institutions, in addition, he has sent several messages to his fans through his Instagram account where he invited them to take care of themselves and stay home.

Faced with this situation, the comments soared, most of them against this claim, and they even answered him with images of doctors requesting volunteers who do not believe in the existence of the virus, to help them in hospitals.

But, there were also other netizens who applauded “the courage” to say what others remain silent. It is not the first time that Miguel Bosé creates controversy with his statements, a few weeks ago the use and implementation of the new 5G technology was critical, since he assured that they cause diseases in the population.

SWITZERLAND, AS THE NORTHERN COUNTRIES OF EUROPE KNOW FROM THE PRINCIPLE OF THE GREAT LIE OF GOVERNMENTS, THAT OF SPAIN INCLUDED. https://t.co/4BhPTkcgcA – Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) June 4, 2020

