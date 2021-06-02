Miguel Bosé causes concern after his last appearance in ‘La Voz México’

During his participation in the first stage of the program, which consists of listening to the contestants without seeing them and later inviting them to be part of their teams, the Spanish singer had several participations in which he even showed his ‘dissatisfaction’ with the dynamics of his companions , who offered some gifts to convince the contestants to join their teams.

In the final stretch, Bosé performed the song Nada particular, in which many claimed he lip-synched, as it did not correspond with the diction he showed throughout the program.

Recall that in February of this year, Spanish sources showed concern about the singer’s alleged poor health, in that month it was ensured that Miguel Bosé could not even stay on his feet due to serious problems of which there was no further detail.

The above was exposed in the program Juntos, on Telemadrid, where an intervention by the journalist Alex Rodríguez confirmed that there are versions that affirmed that Bosé suffers from a chronic disease, which has led him to distance himself from the media focus in order not to be Caught in a state of physical weakness.

“He could hardly walk,” said the aforementioned media, about the singer’s current physical condition.

Since 2016 there has been much speculation regarding the interpreter’s state of health, in that year it was even commented that the eccentric singer had lost his voice. Until a couple of months ago, the artist revealed in a preview what his health condition is.