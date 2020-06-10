The singer claims that the GAVI initiative is responsible for failed vaccines that have caused many victims worldwide

Just five days after saying that the coronavirus is “the great lie of governments”, Miguel Bosé lashed out against vaccines that are being developed to try to stop the COVID-19 and especially against the World Alliance for Immunization and Vaccination (GAVI).

The pharmaceutical company GAVI, for those who do not know it, is owned by the BILL & MELINDA GATES Foundation, the specialists in failed vaccines that have caused so many victims around the world. India has expelled and denounced them. Africa still carries its consequences. Kenya has uncovered pic.twitter.com/EXzdnEaCdd – Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) June 9, 2020

The singer assured on his Twitter account that GAVI, an initiative promoted by the who, Unicef and the Bill and Melinda gates, is responsible for failed vaccines that have caused many victims worldwide.

He also noted that Gates, whom he calls “the eugenic“He spoke in the past of the possibility that vaccines carried microchips or nanobots to obtain information on the entire world population “for the sole purpose of control it“

just to control it. To these could also be added various metals, even more toxic than those already included, illegal adjuvants or the so-called “smart dust”, all of them threatening our health and without our consent. Having carried out this phase, – Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) June 9, 2020

“And once they activate the 5G network, key in this operation of global dominance, we will be sheep at your mercy and needs, “said the Spanish singer, who also said that the President of the Government of Spain,”Pedro Sánchez ‘El Salvador‘Has just become an accomplice to this macabre and supremacist plan”.

the permission of the citizens. I only intend to report on the announced situation towards which, among other misdeeds, we are being led. I SAY NO TO THE VACCINE, NO TO 5G, NO TO THE SPAIN / BILL GATES ALLIANCE. #YoSoyLaResistencia – Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) June 9, 2020

“I only intend to report on the announced situation towards which, among other misdeeds, we are being led. I SAY NO TO THE VACCINE, NO TO 5G, NO TO THE SPAIN / BILL GATES ALLIANCE ”, concluded his thread Twitter the singer, who at the beginning of the pandemic lost his mother, Lucía Bosé, who died on March 23 as a result of COVID-19.

