The Spanish singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé surprised his fans and the general public by ensuring that the COVID-19 it’s a sham, a lie orchestrated by governments of the world, including Spanish.

“Switzerland as the Nordic countries of Europe they know from the beginning of the great lie of governments, that of Spain included ”, he posted in his account Twitter, along with a video shared by a netizen Who says it is Switzerland and where people are seen sharing happily without any healing measures.

The affirmation of the Spanish did not stop surprising since her mother, Lucía Bosé, was one of the victims of the coronavirus last March.

Even, following the death, himself Bosé He started the #AzuldeLucia campaign with which he collected thousands of decorated face masks to donate in health institutions, and has also sent several messages to his fans through his Instagram account where he invited them to take care of themselves and stay at home.

In this situation the comments soared, the majority against this affirmation and they even answered him with images of doctors who ask for volunteers who do not believe in the existence of the virus, to help them in hospitals.

But there were also other netizens who applauded him “the value”To say what others are silent about.

It is not the first time that Miguel Bosé creates controversy with his statements, a few weeks ago he criticized the use and implementation of the new 5G technology, since he assured that it causes diseases in the population.

