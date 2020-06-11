Miguel Bosé’s recent tweets against 5G have been the icing on the cake for that great anti-5G cake that has been baking for a while. Despite the informative work that has been done in recent months to clarify the myths and truths about this technology, there is still a strong current against 5G.

The arguments have shifted from skepticism about whether this technology can become dangerous or not (completely understandable doubt) to striking comments that 5G has been one of the main propagators of COVID-19, which is a totally harmful technology or that governments propose to use it to dominate the world population.

Miguel Bosé has only shaken a hornet’s nest that was already scrambled

The pharmaceutical company GAVI, for those who do not know it, is owned by the BILL & MELINDA GATES Foundation, the specialists in failed vaccines that have caused so many victims around the world. India has expelled and denounced them. Africa still carries its consequences. Kenya has uncovered pic.twitter.com/EXzdnEaCdd – Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) June 9, 2020

Miguel Bosé has shared a tweet that has been quick to go viral, putting on the table that the research that Spain wants to co-lead for the vaccine against COVID-19 comes from “a global domain operation” from 5G. We will try to clarify a little what has happened here.

Bosé’s theory is that the Government is going to inject us with a malignant vaccine that will be activated by 5G and that will be key to a global population control operation

Bosé is based on the words of Pedro Sánchez, President of the Spanish Government, who comments that Gavi will play a fundamental role in developing the future vaccine against COVID. The singer says Gavi is a pharmacist for Bill and Melinda Gates and that it is an association of “failed vaccines that has caused several victims in the world that India has denounced and Kenya has uncovered.” Let’s go by parts.

Gavi she is not a pharmacist, is the main alliance of institutions for the development and expansion of vaccines worldwide. It is true that Bill Gates is its deputy chairman, but here we don’t talk about ownership because it is an alliance with various actors. Such is the importance and work of this association that its main partners are the World Health Organization, Unicef ​​and The World Bank. Gavi has been responsible for financing vaccines against all kinds of diseases in developing countries and, according to WHO data, has contributed to immunizing more than 300 million children.

Regarding the issue of India and Kenya, again it’s false information. In fact, the Global Vaccine Summit 2020 was recently held in which, precisely, both the Indian Prime Minister and the President of Kenya participated. To make matters worse, the President of Kenya thanked Gavi for his role in the country.

Clarified the “pharmaceutical” topic, necessary to understand that the viral tweet is based on falsehoods, it’s time to delve into the anti-5G movement to which Bosé has been adding time and that, although it began for understandable reasons, it has turned to a less and less evidence-based model.

The anti-5G movement: arguments against this network

If you’re lookin ‘for info about 5G networks on Facebook, you’re going to get some craaaaaaazy stuff. It’s like invisible chemtrails; a bazooka for the WiFi Gives You Cancer set. Here are the autocompletes for just 5G. A thread. pic.twitter.com/O7o88B6wAt – Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 3, 2018

The anti-5G movement starts from a completely understandable premise: clarify whether or not this technology is harmful to health before being implemented. The main question here came from radiation, since 5G needs a strong deployment at the level of antennas that, incidentally, are denser. However, everything is based on a basic principle: exposure to electromagnetic waves. The WHO already clarified in 2014 that they do not pose a risk and, although 5G networks need a new deployment of antennas, require lower energy levels. Similarly, it is necessary to clarify that what is considered harmful to humans is ionizing radiation. Mobile networks are not, one of the main reasons why they do not pose a health risk.

As the International Commission for the Protection of Non-Ionizing Radiation says “the maximum level of radio frequency to which someone could be exposed by 5G (or any other signal in general community areas) is so small that no increase in temperature has been observed until date”.

In addition, there are several international regulations that determine safe levels of RF exposure. These regulations are updated annually, and each country can apply more or less restrictive criteria. That is to say, the deployment of 5G is done under a certain regulation and under security criteria. In other words, the exposure to 5G waves is not far from what we have had for years with the rest of the networks. So why are there still accusations against 5G? A good summary was made by our Xataka teammate, Javier Jiménez, back in 2018.

“My initial intention was to dismantle the different theories, but after seeing a good handful of hours of videos and talks I have given up. These are not new theories, they are an amalgam of old accusations that include mind control, poisoning, disease of some kind or destruction of the human being. “

The argument about the danger of 5G at the health level has been turning in some cases towards speculative models about population control, almost always linked to anti-vaccine movements and other related issues.

5g Tower on Fire 🧐🧐🧐 #Birmingham # 5GTOWERS # 5GCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/875movXwPT – Sam Ali (@ S_Ali25) April 2, 2020

So much so, that with the recent crisis of COVID-19 there have been movements of antenna burning, under the argument that they “spread the virus.” During the first week of April several UK 5G antennas were burned. Similarly, from . comment that several workers of the UK operators have been threatened by anti-5G activists. It does not help that celebrities spread hoaxes and false information about these theories, further agitating the hornet’s nest.

From the United Kingdom, companies such as O2 call for disinformation about the connection between 5G and COVID-19, in a statement in alliance with Vodafone, EE and Three.

We are aware of inaccurate information being shared online about 5G. There is absolutely no credible evidence of a link between 5G and coronavirus For COVID-19 advice: HSNHS https://t.co/EI0XLYsqWE

👉GOVUK https://t.co/aWe30Ayl8X

FaFull Fact research https://t.co/QWYcc4bOEg – DCMS (@DCMS) April 3, 2020

In fact, you don’t have to leave Spain to find anti-5G movement. An association linked to the Barcelona City Council published an article that asked to stop this technology weeks before the Mobile World Congress, erasing it after the flood of criticism. The column came under the name ‘5G is not safe’ and called to join the movement against this technology.

More and more scientific advocates and lay activists have the theory that it is 5G, and also the previous ones, which makes us victims of the viruses. Any electromagnetic discharge is harmful to health. Beware of mobiles and similar gadgets! – Fernando Sánchez Dragó (@FSanchezDrago) June 6, 2020

We also have an example in Sanchez Dragó, completely critical not only with 5G, but with their own mobiles and “similar gadgets”, message not supported by scientific evidence, but spread in an account with more than 50,000 followers.

Whether they are celebrities or associations, the only reasons to position themselves against 5G are given either by conspiracy or by alleged health problems already denied

There are also not a few ‘Stop 5G’ associations spread across the country to express opposition to this type of network. Whoever the protester may be, the tone is always the same: complaints about health reasons already clarified or conspiracy theories. The summary then is that anti-5G movement is not based on scientific evidence, as there is no solid evidence that this technology is dangerous to health. Regarding using it as an evil tool for the control of the world population, it is best summarized with a meme (like almost everything in this life).



