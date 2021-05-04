Miguel Berchelt awaits revenge with Valdez

Former Super Feather Champion, Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt, is already analyzing his future in boxing, this after the defeat suffered at the hands of Oscar Valdez, even He stated that he hopes for a rematch, but if he does not have it, he will move to another division.

During the traditional WBC Coffee Tuesday, Miguel Berchelt spoke to the media and assured that he hopes for a rematch with Oscar Valdez.

“We are going to talk to the team if we can give 130 pounds again, it would be fair to have a rematch with Valdez, but, let’s see what happens. In the fight with Oscar I was not at my best, I came with havoc from the Covid, So now fully recovered I think we can show what we are made of ”, he confessed.

At the same time, he assured that in case of not having the fight with Oscar Valdez, the lightweight division is waiting for you.

“I have shown that I am a great champion and I have an excellent work groupor, I think I can become a lightweight champion, “he concluded.

Show Player