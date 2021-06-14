Miguel Barbosa dismissed command by video rapper in the style of the narco

Saúl Gamboa Condado was dismissed from the Directorate of Special Operations of the State Public Security Secretariat since last Saturday for irregularities.

We are cleaning the Secretariat of Security. We are not going to allow anything irregular to exist within the state police, ”said the governor of Puebla through his Twitter account.

“In the state government we are free from all fear and doubt because we act honestly, decisions have to be made like this,” he said after a video was released in which elements of the SSP Puebla praise themselves rap video, narco style.

The conflict that was generated last weekend arises from the replacement of the director of the state police and the request for the delivery of patrols and weapons from the elements of the corporation, ”commented the Puebla president. We are cleaning the Secretariat of Security. We will not allow anything irregular to exist within the state police. In the state government we are free from all fear and doubt because we act honestly, decisions have to be made that way. pic.twitter.com/xMUeAfQh6v – Miguel Barbosa (@MBarbosaMX) June 14, 2021

In the material, the officers of the self-styled Special High Impact Crimes Group (GEDAI) pose with weapons and shoot into the air, in addition to posing without a uniform, or with a different clothing than the official one, on patrols of the Ministry of Public security. And you can hear them launching slogans: “Señor Gamboa’s people.”

On the other hand, Barbosa Huerta pointed out: “The practice of putting up blankets and tarps with messages on public safety issues can come from the internal grid of police or criminals who want to express themselves in this way. The blankets are of no importance ”.

Special group of the SSP presents itself in the narco style. # Puebla # Mexico #News #VideoViral #UltimaHora #Viral #Share #InformativeResonance #Elections # Elecciones2021 # 6June pic.twitter.com/7V0X0v63iG – Informational Resonance (@Resonanciaok) June 1, 2021

