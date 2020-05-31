Miguel Artola, in an image from 1999. Gorka Lejarcegi ZUBIZARRETA

From very early on, Miguel Artola showed his own ways. He dedicated his doctoral thesis to studying what the hell had happened during the War of Independence, which was a civil war and also a war against an invading army, and he already pointed out then to the importance of political ideas in the configuration of the State and the society. Engaged in that matter, his investigations disarmed the stories that reduced the extreme complexity of that moment to a simple battle between the patriots and the foreigners. In what ended up being The Frenchified, which was published in 1953, it showed that many of those whom the most conventional and Spanish historiography had tried to be traitors “voluntarily joined José [Bonaparte] to support him in his reformist projects and follow him in his politics ”. Things were not simple, and the historian had an obligation to reconstruct the entire range of grays that gravitate around any episode in the past. That has been one of his great lessons.

Today Tuesday, at 96 years old, Miguel Artola died in Madrid. The XIX century was one of the periods that he frequented with more perseverance and greater brilliance and, to a large extent, the label that defines him as the great historian of liberalism is true. After diving into the bowels of the Frenchified and trying to understand the Spain that broke in the Cortes of Cádiz with the Old Regime and entered modernity, Artola published the origins of contemporary Spain in the late 1950s. Another lesson: the historian explores the past, but always has one leg placed in the present. And the present lived by that scholar who had been born in San Sebastián in 1923 was that of the Franco dictatorship, so that in some of the central issues that occupied it are the concerns of an entire era: what happened to the French Revolution What world did it produce, how far could the Liberals go, what weight did the different Constitutions have and what kind of country were they giving birth to, how did caciquismo end up becoming a structural element in nineteenth-century Spain.

Artola wrote around 30 books. He studied in Salamanca, where he was a professor between 1960 and 1969, and over time he obtained some benchmark awards: the Prince of Asturias Award for Social Sciences recognized in 1991 a look at Spain that goes from the Old Regime that “combines the analysis of institutions and the understanding of the underlying social and political realities ”; he obtained the National Prize for his discipline in 1992 for Encyclopedia of the History of Spain; That same year he was awarded a Doctor Honoris Causa by the University where he began to train. Most of his career was at the Autonomous University of Madrid, where he arrived after leaving Salamanca and from which he left in 1988. He was there the first director of the Department of Contemporary History and one of the figures who broke with an anchored profession In old conventions to open it to critical currents that came from outside: he created a school, many of his disciples have later become references in this discipline. Yet another lesson: a historian’s curiosity forces him to frequent very different terrains. Artola began with a focus on political issues, but later became entangled in economic issues (railroads, large estates, finances), military issues or constitutional issues, and he even published in 2012 along with José Manuel Sánchez Ron The Pillars of Science. For giving a measure of its rigor: to deepen liberalism, it had to deal with the Old Regime.

Another lesson: the document. One of the projects in which Artola embarked from the Royal Academy of History, of which he was a part since 1981, was to upload all the legal documents produced in Spain, from the Goths to 1810, on the Internet. To break with the sweetened legends that make up what happened, it is necessary to enter into what was done and written at each moment. Artola knew it since he focused on the Frenchified. Many historians loved, and love, that glorious account of the patriot against the invader, when the central conflict of the War of Independence was another. Many Spaniards fought for a foreign dynasty to succeed because they believed it was the best way to modernize the country. So they bet on Joseph and his ministers. Artola knew how to see it when he began what was to become an impressive career. It is worth, then, a last lesson, the one of which the good historian is forced to burst prejudices.