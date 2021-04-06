Miguel Ángel Silvestre, the Spaniard who steals sighs

Celebrate the best moment of his life, become one of the fashion actors in Spain.

Born in Spain on April 6, 1982 (38 years old), he was destined to be a tennis player inspired by his athlete father, but a shoulder injury ruined his career.

Her life took a turn from modeling to acting. One day he attended a drama class and liked it. After taking part in some theatrical works, in 2008 he got the opportunity that made him famous locally: he starred as El Duque in the series “Without tits there is no paradise.

The truth is that the actor is a regular on the big screen. In 2013, with the premiere of ‘The Passenger Lovers’, he became ‘Almodóvar boy’.

In ‘Alacrán enamorado’, he shares the limelight with Javier Bardem, which returns with this film to Spanish cinema.

Together with Paula Echevarría they filmed ‘Velvet‘, a hit about a leading fashion gallery in Madrid in the 60s.

In 2014 he flew to the United States to record the series’Sense 8‘, series that swept.

He also filmed Narcos and this year, he stood out with the role of Moisés in Sky Red from Netflix.

On a sentimental level, Miguel Angel He was the actress’s boyfriend Belén López.

In 2011 he started a relationship with Blanca Suarez, actress with whom he coincided in the filming of the film ‘The Pelayos’.

Albania Sofía Sagarra, Patricia Guirado and Claudia Ruíz join the list. However, he is currently single and that is why last year rumors of an alleged romance with Lali Esposito. They met while filming Sky Rojo and the Spaniard said that Argentina “drives him crazy.

In her spare time she likes to cook paella.

He is a very good uncle, he loves his nephews.

The Spanish actor is one of the most sought-after of the moment and awakens sighs in the female audience.