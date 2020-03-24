Miguel Ángel Silvestre shares a fiery integral nude with an emotional meaning

He is one of the sexiest Spanish actors and his image with few clothes does not go unnoticed. Since he participated in ‘Without tits there is no paradise’, Miguel Ángel Silvestre’s career took off and he has not stopped working since then. The interpreter has not only been successful in Spanish territory, he has also been fortunate to start his career in Hollywood thanks to series such as ‘Narcos’ and ‘Sense8’. In the latter he starred in many risque scenes, as well as the last post he has shared on his Instagram account.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre, full nude under the shower Miguel Ángel Silvestre

The actor of ‘Velvet’ has published a completely naked image in an outdoor shower where he covers his private parts with his hands. Behind this fiery image there is a much more emotional intention, and that is that the actor wanted to pay tribute to a snapshot of him in a similar shower when he was little. Below you can see another photograph of Silvestre as a child in the pool. The interpreter wanted to share with his more than three million followers the nostalgia for how it is impossible to stop growing. “Life passes …” is the caption that accompanies its publication.

Despite Silvestre’s intentions, many of the users have not received the message from an emotional point of view and have fallen in love solely and exclusively with the first image, sharing it with friends to “cheer them up” the quarantine: “Let’s brighten up the day! With this photo, confinement is better spent”, comments one of the many followers that the interpreter has.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre reveals how he told his father that he lost his virginity

Silvestre wanted to remember her father by sharing images of him on her Instagram account. The actor lost his father two years ago and in these difficult days he could not help but think what it would have been like to spend them with him: “I miss you so much, Dad. It would have been great to spend this quarantine together. Your serenity gave me much trust”. In addition, he has shared a very personal but emotional anecdote where he told his father that for the first time he had lost his virginity. Silvestre admitted to him at the time that his first experience “had not pleased him much”. His father wanted to make light of it: “That is because you would be nervous. You will catch his taste, now …”, he joked.

.