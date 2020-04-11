They say that Miguel suffered from depression and the coronavirus quarantine worsened his condition

Media report that Miguel Ángel Sánchez Univision reality show participant Falling in love USA, which is driven by Rafael Araneda and Ana Patricia Gámez, has committed suicide.

They claim that Sánchez suffered from depression and that it worsened or intensified during the COVID-19 quarantine.

The information came to light through the influencer Chamonic’s page on Instagram, which exposed the following:

“So sad. May Miguel, one of Pia’s lovers, who participated in the @enamorandonosusa program, rest in peace, take his life. Apparently he had depression problems. People seriously need to be closer and aware of their friends and family. Many were left alone in their homes and their anguish and anxiety enter them. I say this because a friend is going through something similar with depression in this quarantine. “

Pia, the person with whom he shared in Falling in Love USA has shared his regret at the suicide of who was his suitor in reality.

“The only thing that separates us from death is time. And when someone leaves so soon it makes us reflect on the value of life. The loss of a loved one; friend or someone we met; It hurts and cannot be understood. The only thing that comforts us is to think that now he is in a better place than us; I hope that time is our best comfort for his family, friends and all those who knew and loved him. ”

Pia’s words continue:

“I am so affected because a young man full of life deserves to live; and overcome any pain and sadness that lives. And even more so when the same person kills himself, but we must never judge those who do it, they just want to end their pain; but not with their lives. Depression and mental health is as important as physical health. Each head is a world, one never knows what these people are going through, and more when they decide to shut it up. This type of irreparable tragedy reminds us that if we feel this way we should seek psychological help in time and, most importantly, seek God. ”

“Rest in Peace Miguel. May God have you in his Glory! ”Concludes Pia.

Journalist Javier Ceriani also regretted Miguel Ángel’s suicide.

“He committed suicide Participant of Reality Show Falling in love USA, he was a Venezuelan Lawyer !! Unfortunately Miguel Ángel Sánchez rests peace. This Show has had many problems and the participants in my opinion are exposed to multiple criticisms, bullying and it is necessary to be very strong for this entertainment with the opinions of Social Networks, many former Big Brother end up with Psychologists !! ”, said Ceriani.

This was the passage of Michelangelo through Falling in Love in its American version.

