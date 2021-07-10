Miguel Ángel Sánchez “Míchel”, new coach of Girona FC

07/09/2021 at 7:17 PM CEST

Jesus Burgos

Miguel Ángel Sánchez Muñoz “Míchel” will be Girona FC’s new manager next season. The Catalan club has made it official, through a statement on its official channels, after reaching an agreement with the Madrid coach for next season with the option of one more year. The 45-year-old coach arrives in Girona after training in the lower categories of Rayo Vallecano, being responsible for Youth A, and taking charge of the first team from February 2017.

After passing through Vallecas, Michel He also took over the Huesca bench during the 2019/2020 season, achieving promotion to the highest category of Spanish football. In total, it has 100 matches in the Second Division and 46 in the First Division between Rayo Vallecano and Huesca.

Miguel Ángel Sánchez will arrive at Motilivi accompanied by his technical staff, which form Salvador Funez (second coach) and David Porcel (physical trainer).