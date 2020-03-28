Grateful to the Boca team for having fought (and won) the Superliga title to the end to get the desire to make the Olympic return in the Bombonera, something that had been deprived after the conquest of the Copa Libertadores 2007 by the different player commitments to their teams, Michelangelo Russo He spoke with Super Deportivo Radio and left interesting titles while he quarantined for the COVID-19 pandemic.

BILARDO, RIQUELME AND COCO BASILE

· “Carlos put me in the First Division, took me from Quinta to the professional team. He grew up as a coach and I as a player almost on par. I pray for him every day, I wish him and the whole family the best. He prepared me to be a coach without me realizing it and I value him very much. All the things he said to me had a double meaning, as a player and so that later he became a coach ”

· “The relationship with Román is the same that we have with Carlos, we talk about soccer. Many private, personal talks that have to do with my school, with Students, about life situations. Students was the club that formed me, more than as an athlete, as a man ”

· “I talk to Coco because he tells you things that are not in the books. That for me has a very high, important, gravitational teaching. I share soccer stuff and I like it ”

THE LOSS OF HIS FATHER AT 5 YEARS

· “I always had people around me who helped me at all levels. As a dad I want my children to remember me, to value me as a human being. I think that my children are better than me. My father is something unfinished in my life because I did not have it. But life gave me many other situations that, I am not saying replaced it, but I had people who protected and cared for me in one way or another and that for me is invaluable ”

· “You always have the question of what you would have wanted from me. God took from me something as important as growing up without a father but I had many supports like family and friends unconditionally and everything that is the hard learning of life, I don’t deny that either. The son always wonders, “Will he be happy with what I did in my life?” God will know why everything, right? ”

· “He always had very high levels at Boca, Juventus, Manchester … I am talking about teams with a world level. I am not looking to look back, you have to look at the present permanently, football is that, it is today. You have to do everything to be well. The best version of Tevez is this. This is the one that I like because it is the one that I live and have in mind ”

· “He wrote the story himself and will continue to write it. He is fine, he scored goals as in his entire career. He is doing well in football and relationships. Much more is not necessary to look for. In simplicity are things “