Miguel Ángel Muñoz shows how he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United States

The actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz already have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the US As he has shown on his social networks, the actor has already received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. In addition, he explained how he has lived the vaccination process in that country.

Muñoz, one of the captains of The Dancer, TVE’s new dance talent show that will premiere on April 5, has shown through a post on Instagram and several Stories how he has been vaccinated against Covid in a Phoenix supermarket, where you are for work reasons.

“Happy is little! Come to work in the USA and return to Spain in a month vaccinated with the 2 doses of Pfizer, “he wrote on the social network.

In one of his Stories, Muñoz has said that he has been vaccinated in one of the least thought of places: a supermarket. “On my day off from filming I come to buy chocolate … Or better some stationery? Well no, I come to get vaccinated. This is America, in a super“, has counted.

The actor has recorded on video the moment in which he received the vaccine: “I can not believe it, first dose, and I will return with the second one to see Tata “, he has expressed, excited, while he was vaccinated.” A plaster and for home “, he has said, next.

As he explained, after receiving the first dose, he had to wait 15 minutes “to see that you have no reaction, and I go to the hotel so calmly, and tomorrow to continue working, what joy“, Has expressed.

In a post on Instagram, Miguel Ángel Muñoz wanted to thank “the American government for making it so easy for everyone, to the health personnel and especially to ‘Dolores’, who is the one who put it on me, “he said.

In addition, he explained that in the US “you can choose the vaccine you want to get and there are countless sites for testing and vaccinating, all free. It happened to me in a supermarket, “he concludes.