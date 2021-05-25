Miguel Ángel Muñoz returns to dance in ‘The Dancer’ and surrenders to the nostalgic of ‘Upa Dance’

The dance contest The Dancer started its semifinals last night with 12 contestants, 4 per team, risking being considered the best dancer from the country.

To commemorate such a special broadcast the members of the jury and captains Lola Indigo, Rafa Méndez and Miguel Ángel Muñoz they danced for the first time on the show, despite the fact that in other countries the captains do it at the beginning of each broadcast.

Lola Indigo and Rafa Méndez were good in their choreography, because each one danced with the rest of the jury and separately accompanied by the dancers of their teams, but Miguel Ángel Muñoz stood out and was recognized by social networks.

And it is that seeing MAM dance again was an act of nostalgia for the fans of the mythical series One step forward, where Miguel Ángel Muñoz played the student Roberto Arenales “Rober”.

“Seeing Miguel Ángel Muñoz dance is the best thing that happened to me today. This man does everything right!” “Nervous to see how Miguel Ángel Muñoz dances after just seeing him take off his shirt at Upa dance” or “Miguel Ángel Muñoz has been great” were some of the comments of the fans of the program.

Miguel Ángel Muñoz moving his ass to the beat of Beyoncé is all he needed today – Claunoche (@ Clauu_128) May 24, 2021

I live in love with Miguel Ángel Muñoz from UPA Dance😍 – ραυℓα (@conpdpaulita) May 24, 2021

Miguel Ángel Muñoz earned his own acronym, MAM, in the dance series, from which he emerged as a fan phenomenon for the sensual dances he performed in the episodes of the Antena 3 fiction.