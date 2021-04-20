Miguel Ángel Muñoz recalls ‘A step forward’ with a criticism: "I didn’t need to take off my shirt"

Between 2002 and 2006, A step forward was broadcast on Antena 3, a series that would give rise to the musical group UPA Dance. This came to release four albums with Beatriz Luengo, Pablo Puyol, Mónica Cruz, Silvia Martí, Raúl Peña and Miguel Ángel Muñoz. The latter is now a captain in The Dancer, as its name suggests, a dance contest on La 1 de Televisión Española.

In the third installment of the talent, Muñoz recalled his stage in that series, although he did so in a somewhat bitter way. It followed the acclaimed performance of 15-year-old tiktoker Alextopdancer, who was took off his shirt when the mirror was opened after receiving 75% public support. And it is that, the captain did not seem a gesture of the most appropriate.

“The only thing you didn’t need was to take off your shirt. I’m telling you I, who 20 years ago did a project where I was much longer without a shirt than with a shirt, but over the years I have learned it. I did not have the opportunity for anyone to give me the feedback that I am giving you now “he said, in an obvious allusion to fiction and making it clear that it was not an attack on the young man, who has 300,000 followers on Instagram, but of a recommendation professional.

Then, also captain Rafa Méndez stood up in order to recognize Muñoz’s career. “You, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, you have worked your career. And you, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, as well as this man can be perfectly without a shirt “.