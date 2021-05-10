Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Lola Indigo and Rafa Méndez close their teams in ‘The Dancer’

This Monday, La 1 de Televisión Española will broadcast a new installment of The Dancer ‘As announced by the public, from 22:00 a decisive program will be able to be followed, since the captains will close their teams during it, thus ending the first phase of the dance talent.

Among the candidates to occupy the four free places there will be a lot of diversity of profiles. In addition, it will be Rafa Méndez who grants the pass live in a format presented by Ion Aramendi and Sandra Cervera.

The dancer and choreographer will look for an artist to feel identified to try to win the format. It is the second day that the canary will have to deliver his direct pass to qualify for the semifinals to one of the contestants who auditioned in The Dancer.

According to the chain, the captain will connect and get so excited in this last selection day that he will seek the support of his teammates and even reach ask Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Lola Indigo, Ion Aramendi and Sandra Cervera to support you with a close hug.

However, it will touch fire the receptionist from the show, Mairú. This will receive the last applicants to qualify to win the talent show of La 1. Among the talents to be discovered there is a gymnast of the Spanish National Team with more than a dozen championships behind him, a family of dance lovers and a young woman who has overcome her eating disorders through dance.