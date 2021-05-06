Miguel Andújar working in the Minors; Frazier and Gardner don’t perform

The dominican Miguel Andújar could be the next starting outfielder for the Yankees of New York after underperformance of Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier in the MLB.

The manager of the Yankees , Aaron Boone, chose not to answer a question about whether Clint Frazier should be sent to the Minors, since he makes good plays in the outfield, but also makes terrible plays and his wood has not been good at all, he is hitting .143, he had five hits in his previous 58 in 20 games since April 6.

The same goes for Brett Gardner, who has been sharing the outfield with Clint Frazier, but neither is doing well. Gardner is hitting 185 and is no longer that agile running back.

However, Aaron Booone said that Miguel Andújar has been looking extremely good in right field in his recovery time, already hitting his first Triple-A homer in just his second game, Luke Voit and he have been looking good with the wood in that category in the MLB.

Here are Boone’s words:

“He’s definitely doing some reps in the outfield and I liked the natural look that he has,” Boone said. “I know he made a good play (Tuesday) at night. The thing about Miggy right now is that coming off the injury (right wrist carpal tunnel) he had in spring training, he’s still preparing a bit to get a few at-bats under his belt. Certainly, he was one of those options to mention right now, but we want to bring him into that kind of bench role right now. I think it’s important for him to have some at-bats, but he will certainly be in the mix from now on. “

Miguel Andujar has started the first two games of the season in LF. Clint Frazier and Brett Gardner haven’t really been producing. 🤔 🤔 🤔 https://t.co/egx0NmzuwR #Yankees – Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) May 6, 2021

A few weeks ago Boone said that Miguel Andújar He could also play first if Luke Voit’s return was delayed. However, both are almost ready to play in the majors.