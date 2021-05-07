Miguel Andújar will play first base for the first time in the Major Leagues

The Dominican of the Yankees from New York, Miguel Andújar, he will make what is his first appearance as first base in the Big leagues.

Because he was hitting 462. with three homers in three games at Triple-A, the Yankees They decided there was no use in seeing him hitting in the minor leagues and that they were better Big leagues.

Because there is no specific place for him, he was sent to initial to cover the injury of Roudge Odor and Luke Voit.

Depending on how you do it Miguel Andújar in this position then Aaron Boone will know that he has a player who can play in the cheater’s corners and outfield as well.

Miguel Andújar appeared as the eighth bat above Tylor Wade, both are from the bench and seek to show that they belong there.

Here the report:

Tonight’s starting lineup #Yankees #YankeesTwitter #NYYvsWSH pic.twitter.com/xgaaIac6e2 – YankeesDugout99 (@ YDugout99) May 7, 2021

It should be noted that Aaron Boone takes into account that he did it wonderfully in the outfield during the three games he was in the Minor Leagues in 2021, that is, he does not rule out that Andújar makes a pair in the outfield with Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks, causing that Clint Frazier and Brett Gardner get benched from time to time.