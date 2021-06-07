Miguel Andújar impresses with his rifle in the gardens and sent a message to Aaron Boone

The dominican Miguel Andújar you keep earning your playtime with Yankees of New York in MLB.

After being the protagonist of several pathetic mistakes at the beginning of the season with his glove, Miguel Andújar he has been making adjustments and showing that he can play in the outfield.

Here his words:

“I am a player and I am here for the team. It doesn’t matter where the team needs me ”

On Saturday night, Andújar made a brilliant cut into Gleyber Torres to shoot a runner at second base, adding another assist to his record.

Apparently it was just luck according to the Boston Red Sox, so Xander Bogaerts hit to left field where Miguel Andújar He was careless a bit and he kept running for second, however, he ended up paying for the magnificent shot that the Dominican made to leave him out.

Here the video: