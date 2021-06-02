Miguel Andújar continues to talk with consecutive home runs

The dominican Miguel Andújar continues to talk about connecting consecutive home runs with the Yankees of New York in MLB.

Andújar has been making himself felt in the last two games with the Yankees, hitting two solo home runs against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The last one was against the shipments of Tyler Glasnow, one of the best pitchers in all of MLB and who best shoots at the Yankees from New York.

Now the Dominican is hitting 239. with 2 homers, four RBIs and 17 hits in 70 at-bats.

Here the video:

MIGUEL ANDÚJAR! The Du can do! And he’s gettin ‘Miggy with it! pic.twitter.com/YlhaJMRYL5 – John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) June 2, 2021

Notably Miguel Andújar has not played much in the Big leagues This season, however, he has been playing in different positions so that his name is always in the lineup, counting his games in the outfield and in the infield.

The injury of Aaon Hicks, the problems that Clint Frazier has in his neck and the poor performance of Miguel Andújar have opened the door for Miguel Andújar, who is in good health, to show what he can do.