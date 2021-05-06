Miguel Andújar and Luke Voit hit homers in Triple-A

The players of the Yankees from New York, Miguel Andujar and Luke Voit they connected a home run each one in the Triple-A of said organization.

In what was the second game for both in the Minor Leagues of the MLB In 2021, both hit a home run, Voit shook it with a runner on board and that of the Dominican Miguel Andújar was lonely.

Miguel Andujar recorded his first Minor League hit of 2021 and Luke Voit his third hit in two games.

The debut of Luke voitis scheduled for May 15 after undergoing surgery that made him miss the entire month of April, the same goes for Miguel Andujar, who may be called at any time to play any other infield position other than throwing or behind the plate.

Here the videos:

They’re goin ‘backkkk-to-backkkk! 👐 Miguel Andújar hits a moonshot to left and SWB leads by three. pic.twitter.com/fMw9jQ4tXJ – SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 5, 2021