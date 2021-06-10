Miguel Andujar added his fifth homer in 15 games

The utility of the Yankees from New York, Miguel Andújar, is still on fire and showing that the Minor Leagues are not his professionally in MLB.

Miguel Andújar He was called up to the Major Leagues again because of Aaron Hicks’ injury that left him out for the rest of the season, his luck was that he learned to play both in the infield and in the outfield.

In the last 15 games, Miguel Andújar he is hitting 264. With 5 homers and 6 RBIs, game after his game his average goes up from 5 to 7 points thanks to the good offense he has been developing and at the same time playing in a position that is not his original.

Through two games against the Twins, the Dominican has two solo home runs.

Here the video:

Miguel Andújar is on fire! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pftF0d8gdJ – Héctor Gómez (@ hgomez27) June 10, 2021

How good has he been defensively?

Andújar has played 4 games at third base, 18 in the outfield and 3 at first base, it is still the hour that he has not made his first defensive error with a fielding percentage of 1000.

We cannot forget that Andújar was a faithful candidate for the rookie of the year award in 2018, from there injuries began to invade his professional career and now he is vindicating.