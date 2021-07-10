Miguel Alemán Magnani fled the country

MEXICO CITY.

This Friday, the National Migration Institute reported that businessman Miguel Alemán Magnani, accused by the Financial Intelligence Unit of tax fraud, left the country from the Toluca airport.

“The National Migration Institute identified the departure of Miguel Alemán Magnani from the country and maintains #AlertaMigratoria before an arrest warrant issued by a judge at the request of the Attorney General’s Office, for his probable responsibility in the crime of tax fraud,” they wrote. through social networks.

• The last record corresponds to January 31, 2021

• Maintains migration alert at 194 points of internment in the country

The National Migration Institute (INM) registered, on January 31, 2021, the last departure from the country of Miguel Alemán Magnani, from the Toluca International Airport.

An immigration alert is maintained in his name, after a judge issued an arrest warrant against him, at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), for his probable responsibility in the crime of tax fraud.

The foregoing, with the purpose of verifying, registering and informing the law enforcement authorities about the entry-exit movements of the aforementioned person, through the 194 air, sea or land entry points of the national territory.

