We will have a great function this Saturday, June 27 when Miguel ‘Alacrán’ Berchelt return to the ring with the mission of taking the win against a Eleazar Valenzuela that goes for the feat in the Gimasio TV Azteca.

Hora y Canal Alacrán Berchelt vs Eleazar Valenzuela

Campus: TV Azteca Gym, CDMX

Hour: 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET in the United States. 9:00 pm in Mexico.

Channel: ESPN live in Mexico. Azteca Deferred TV in Mexico. ESPN + in the United States.

Miguel ‘Alacrán’ Berchelt vs Eleazar Valenzuela LIVE

Miguel Berchelt He enters this fight with a 37-1 record that includes 33 knockouts. He Scorpion He has won each of his last 16 fights, and is coming off a November victory over Jason Sosa. Berchelt It comes from a dominant performance that ended in the fourth round and included multiple takedowns. Berchelt He has wiped out each of his last five opponents and has not lost since his 2014 fight against Luis Eduardo Florez. Berchelt He is a 28-year-old Mexican who is 5’7 « , has a reach of 71 inches and an orthodox posture. He Scorpion He has ridiculous power from this division and doesn’t need much time to get going, as he drops bombs through the door and has a 86.8 percent career knockout percentage. Three of the last four KO’s of Berchelt took place in the fourth round or earlier. Berchelt He works the body relentlessly, has a devastating uppercut, and simply overwhelms his opponent. Berchelt He is a pressure fighter with an impressive work rate and is looking to get his opponent out of there quickly. Berchelt He has fought all but six of his fights in his native Mexico.

Eleazar Valenzuela He enters this fight with a record of 21-13-4 that includes 16 knockouts. Valenzuela He has divided his last eight fights, and is coming off a loss in December against Miguel Angel Parra. Valenzuela He was knocked out in the second round of his last fight, and has been on the losing side in two of these last three fights. Valenzuela He is a 25-year-old Mexican who is 5’7 « and has a reach of 68 inches. Valenzuela He has a very small frame, but he clearly has a hit with 16 knockouts to his credit, and many of them come in short four-round fights. Valenzuela he’s willing to trade in the octagon and has a decent head shake that has allowed 10 of his 13 losses to go far. The downside is that Valenzuela He has been knocked out three times and none of those opponents is the quality of his next opponent. Valenzuela He has fought all but one of his fights in his native Mexico.

It doesn’t take much breakdown for this fight, since Valenzuela it simply has zero possibilities. Valenzuela He has been losing to poor fighters throughout his career, and now he faces the division’s best fighter in Berchelt, a powerful hitting machine that has no mercy on your opponent. I understand that it is difficult to book fights during the pandemic and you are not going to schedule a massive fight without fans and cut payday, but this fight is just a fight to keep busy by Berchelt. I would be surprised if this fight reaches the fourth episode.

Berchelt by knockout. Easily.