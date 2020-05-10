Ana cries every time she cooks chicken soup, her quinceañera’s favorite dish. “They ripped her out of my arms,” ​​she says, recalling Luisannys’ last message before clandestinely setting sail for Trinidad and Tobago, a journey to flee poverty that leaves dozens of Venezuelans missing.

“Mom, I love you, I miss you very much,” he wrote to his phone on April 23, 2019, hours before he disappeared at sea.

Sitting in the living room of her house in Cumaná (Sucre state, northeast), next to an old portrait of Luisannys in the blue robe and mortarboard she wore at the end of primary school, Ana Arias says she suspects that her daughter was “sold” by human trafficking networks.

They are, denounces the opposition deputy Robert Alcalá, “mafias” that prosper with illegal emigration in precarious boats that sail about 140 kilometers from Güiria, a small town in Sucre where the Caribbean and the Atlantic meet, to Trinidad and Tobago. “Women are sexually exploited and men in rough jobs” on farms or factories, says Alcalá.

Ana, in quarantine for the new coronavirus, has not seen investigations progress for months: “No one responds.”

Seven days before that message, Luisannys left the house at midnight with two schoolmates, with the excuse of looking for a shirt. Ana never saw her again. The last thing he knew about the youngest of his two daughters was that he boarded a boat that sank.

Like Luisannys, a teenager with curly hair and cinnamon skin, a hundred migrants have disappeared on clandestine trips to Trinidad and Tobago, Curaçao or Aruba in the last two years.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warned that this phenomenon “shows the despair” of those fleeing from a deep socio-economic crisis. The UN estimates the exodus of Venezuelans at 4.9 million since 2015, about 24,000 with Trinidad and Tobago as a destination.

Island authorities, who since 2019 require visas from travelers from Venezuela, denied comments when consulted by the ..

– “Mom, I want to go!” –

Neighbors saw Luisannys forced to get into a car, says Ana, who two days later received a phone call.

– Mom, I want to go!

– Daughter, where are you?

– They tell me that to let me go I must pay them what they spent on me (…), 200 dollars.

Ana, a 40-year-old seamstress, remembers him drowning in tears. Police identified the origin of the call, Güiria, where the alleged kidnappers took her girl to do a manicure.

“That little girl was crying a lot,” said a manicurist who identified Luisannys with marks from an electric shock that she suffered as a child while playing: a deformed finger and another partially amputated finger.

Ana never heard that Luisannys, a high school student who wanted to be a nurse, planned to migrate.

“Nothing was missing,” he reflects. “Maybe she was deceived, under duress, or brainwashed.”

– “You ride or you die” –

On the day of the shipwreck, Ana received an anonymous call: “Her daughter is drowned (…). The boat she was going in sank.”

He traveled six distressing hours from Cumaná to Güiria on a deteriorated highway plagued by assailants.

Upon arrival, he showed photos of Luisannys to one of the nine survivors of the ‘Jhonnailys José’ boat wreck with 33 occupants, a woman who related that the young woman was crying asking to stay ashore. “You decide, or you ride or you die,” they replied.

Only one corpse was rescued.

In the case, the Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office accused six women and three men of trafficking in persons for “sexual exploitation”.

– “Negligence” –

Although the flow has decreased due to the pandemic, clandestine departures continue, indicates Alcalá. Travelers come from all over the country.

On May 16, 2019, the boat ‘Ana María’ sank, where Andy, the son of Isidro Villegas, a 54-year-old sailor who sailed for three days searching for it without success, accused the State of “negligence”.

In La Playita, a small port where hammer blows from boat repairs, Isidro was awaited by Yoselyn, a slim 35-year-old brunette who traveled by bus from Caracas to hear from her brother Govanny, occupant of that boat, who worked in a packaging machine. of sugar in Trinidad and Tobago.

Govanny “intended to stay in Venezuela”, but could not cope with the crisis anymore, Yoselyn tells ..

His room in Cota 905, a violent Caracas neighborhood, is still intact. His family keeps a huge banner with his latest photo, smiling with two friends, used in protests demanding answers from the Prosecutor’s Office.

– “We are wrong” –

Enrique, as he requested to be called when requesting an identity reservation, plans to leave when the emergency passes through COVID-19.

Vegetable vendor in the Güiria market, where the smell of fish mixes with that of imported curry from Trinidad and Tobago, Enrique, 31, put up for sale an electric guitar, a camera and a computer to raise $ 300 to your trip.

You are disappointed. “I was chavista (…), but we are wrong.”

Although it is “inevitable” to feel fear, “God” is entrusted.

Ana also prays. Keep a photograph released by the Prosecutor’s Office in which 12 women appear after a raid, one with her face covered by her hair. She clings to her daughter’s life: “It’s her.”

.