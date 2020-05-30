With the closure of borders due to the coronavirus pandemic, the migratory flow in the southern zone of Mexico has decreased almost 90% during the last three months, according to figures from the National Institute of Migration (INM).

The number of people who were presented to the competent authority for failing to prove their regular stay in the country was 2,940 people in March, 1,532 in April and 292 in May, the agency said in a press release.

In this sense, the assisted return to Central America was given to 4,935 people from March 21 to date; of which 2, 461 went to Honduras, 406 to El Salvador and 67 to Nicaragua, as well as 2,001 overland to Guatemala, he noted.

In addition, from March 21 to date, the authorities have repatriated 27,192 Mexicans from the United States, both by air and land, the INM said.

As of Wednesday, 234 migrants were found in the 65 stations

provisional migrants which have a total capacity of 8,524 spaces, he insisted.

For now there is no record of any confirmed case of coronavirus among the migrant population served by the INM, in addition to the corresponding sanitary measures and actions being followed, the entity assured.

“With regard to the information disseminated on an alleged simulation of the federal authority to attend amparos that protect migrants in the midst of the health contingency, the INM specifies that it abides by and follows up on any resolution issued by the jurisdictional bodies in which it has intervention and be required, “he added.

There is no requirement from a judge for contempt of the protection issued in favor of the migrant population, as well as the actions to protect this sector continue, he added.

In coordination with health and airport authorities in the capital, the application of covid-19 detection measures continues at airports, seaports and land internment points.

Regarding the income of people by air to the country, there has been a decrease of 97.4%, since the figure went from 1,269,241 in March, to 54,579 in April and 50,628 in what goes from the month of May.