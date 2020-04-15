Waiting for Mexico and the United States to resume asylum procedures, the migrants quarantine overcrowded; others hide in the streets.

. (MEXICO CITY).- Thousands of migrants trapped in the northern and southern borders of Mexico, crowded in camps or begging on the streets, live in uncertainty as they watch the spread of COVID-19 “terrified”, which froze their asylum processes in this country and the United States. .

“The whole environment is in distress, we are terrified,” confesses an undocumented Ecuadorian by phone from a migrant camp in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, very close to the US border, where some 2,000 people survive.

“If an infection occurs, it will be a situation of total chaos, I do not even want to imagine what would happen,” added the 30-year-old South American, on condition of anonymity.

With his wife, his 12-year-old son and his four-year-old daughter, they also suffer the severe emotional shock caused by the suspension in the United States of the hearings of the “Stay in Mexico” (MPP) program. They had an appointment in late April.

Mexico also closed regional offices for the processing of asylums due to the contingency.

In these shelters, migrants sometimes do not eat and leaving the tents to go to work carries a high risk of being kidnapped. By living together in overcrowding, it is impossible to comply with the rules of social distancing or handwashing to avoid contracting the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus. Nor are there isolation areas for eventual infected.

“There are 2,000 people in less than one hectare. The federal government needs to promote their voluntary repatriation and relocate the camp. It is in a wild area ”, denounces Enrique Maciel Cervantes, head of the Tamaulipeco Institute for the Migrant in Matamoros.

Driven by fear of “dying from that bug,” some cross the Río Bravo, like a Cuban migrant who was later detained and returned to Tijuana, Baja California, recounted the Ecuadorian.

“We don’t know what to do, but going back to my country now less than ever is an option,” laments this native of Guayaquil, where the COVID-19 disease collapsed the health system.

Migrant closure

Migrants in Matamoros, an area ravaged by drug traffickers, face a closed border and cannot return to their countries. “People are very stressed, they are very afraid,” warns the director for Mexico and Central America of Doctors Without Borders, Loïc Jaeger.

The situation in shelters operated by civil or religious associations is similar at other points on the border.

At the Casa del Migrante in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, also bordering the United States, entry was restricted and its owner, priest Francisco Javier Calvillo, begs for help from the government.

“Ask me if anyone has come to bring us face masks,” denounces the religious. Restrictions on crossings for non-essential travel between the two countries greatly reduced donations to the hostel, added the priest.

“I have a population that does not go out, those who went to work no longer go out” to avoid infections and confinement makes them desperate, Calvillo describes.

Fear of the disease has also fueled riots at stations of the National Institute of Migration (INM). Last week, one person was suffocated and 14 others were poisoned when some detainees burned mats at a migration station in the state of Tabasco.

Until the cut of Tuesday, April 7, Mexico reported 2,785 confirmed cases and 141 deaths. The government estimates that 250,000 people will become infected in the worst case scenario, but that the hospital system can give only 5% intensive care.

“Where would it be better to die?”

The migratory flows that cross Mexican territory to reach the United States are a latent regional phenomenon that worsened in late 2018, with the emergence of caravans.

In Tapachula, Chiapas – near the border with Guatemala – the Pueblos Sin Frontera organization estimates that there are some 70,000 undocumented immigrants. Since they are prohibited from congregating in parks, they hide in the undergrowth on the outskirts of the city.

“The public dining rooms have closed and also the shops where the migrants could earn a coin to eat. The picture is of hunger, they are going to get sick more easily, ”warns Raúl Abeja, a member of that organization.

Douglas Vazques, a 22-year-old Guatemalan, says by phone from Tapachula that he used to go a day without eating before, but in recent weeks there have been as many as three without eating a bite. “I am in the bones. People now keep their food with everything that is happening, they treat us worse now, as plagued, “denounces Vazques, who wonders” where will it be better to die? “