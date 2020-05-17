José is a 40-year-old Honduran and has spent four months on his way to United States. During his walk on the train tracks, he uses face masks to protect himself from the COVID-19 and only comes within two meters, “because closer is dangerous.” But despite knowing the risks of contracting coronavirus, José has no refuge option. “At the moment they are closed and because I also need to cross to financially support my family,” he says.

For José, this is the third time he has made his transit to the North. Everyone who has to start the route knows where there may be refuge and where it is in danger. On his way down the tracks, other migrants told him that La Casa del Migrante and the FM4 Paso Libre Organization gave them a package of food, but they could not shelter them due to sanitary conditions during the contingency.

Both organizations closed their doors, La Casa del Migrante from March 20 and FM4 Paso Libre from April 17. The determination that was made was that they would no longer receive migrants to safeguard while quarantine was in place and those who were at the start of the contingency could decide whether to stay or leave.

José does not deny it, he would have liked to take a shower, eat a hot dish and rest for a day“That encourages you to follow the path in a better way, now I see my saddest colleagues, there is no one to support us.” In an attempt to earn money and have a place to stay during the contingency, José sought a house-to-house job opportunity.

A man gave him a job in a mechanical workshop, but after a week of work he wanted to give him 200 pesos and then agree to give him 500. “I have to send money to my family, with 200 pesos only enough for my food, it seemed very unfair that he wanted to pay me that for a week when it was not agreed, he told me that it gave me because he had no papers and of course I agreed I went free. ”

José would like that if at least they do not support him with a shelter, he could access a permit to work on the road, “that would help us to feed ourselves, take care of pains and be able to pay what they ask you in some shelters.” He hopes that on his way the borders they open and the pandemic ends, but in case this is not the case, he knows that “somehow there will be work and somehow it has to happen.”

Despite a pandemic, the migratory flow is the same: FM4

In this regard, the FM4 Paso Libre Association states that during the pandemic, migrants continue on their way because they have no choice.

The director of the organization, Luis Enrique González comments that “as they do not have any identification, they cannot access the delivery of pantries or prepared food by municipal, state or federal authorities; nor can they return to their country because the borders are closed ”.

FM4 data estimates that every day they receive between 5 to 20 people to give them help during the contingency, “that flow of migrants was the same before the pandemic and is during the pandemic, nothing has changed.”

