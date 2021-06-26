Migrants are optimistic after the visit of Kamala Harris to the border

15 minutes. The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, traveled this Friday to the border city of El Paso, Texas, a visit that generated optimism and hope among Central American migrants who are waiting on the Mexican side to cross regularly to the United States.

During her visit to the Mexican border, Harris met with five migrant girls from Central America and visited a port of entry through which asylum seekers arrive in El Paso.

Before Harris’s arrival, a migrant from Nicaragua, José Luis Alvarado, told . that he was happy about the visit, since in this way the vice president “will become aware of the migratory situation on this border.”

“We have had many human rights violations, people have been violated. May it not be the first or the last time they come, so that they realize the realities of this border,” said Alvarado.

Regarding Harris’s statements on her tour of Guatemala in early June, in which she asked Central American migrants not to go to the United States, Alvarado said that “it is easy for her to say that, but she has not put herself in our shoes. Although he asks us not to leave our country, I am seeking asylum because my country is bankrupt. “

Another case is that of Jennifer Carolina de la Cruz, originally from Guatemala, who said that they seek to cross to arrive with her family.

“We have more faith in this government of the United States to be able to go there, we are listed on a list and we hope to go. With the government of Donald Trump people did not cross as they are doing now,” he said.

Priority political issue

Harris also headed for the Paso del Norte Port of Entry (PDN), a stop that was not planned on his itinerary.

At the scene, the vice president visited “an area in which asylum seekers’ requests are reviewed as they arrive from Mexico.”

Meanwhile, this weekend, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will complete a tour of the border state of Baja California.

Harris’s visit to the border comes five days before former President Donald Trump also travels to the border. He will be accompanied by the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott.