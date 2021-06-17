Migrant minors sleep in Texas parking lots

More than 178,000 undocumented people crossed the southern border of the United States in April.

.. The government of USA highlighted on Monday a “great advance” in the care of underage migrants who arrive at the southern border of the country alone and without papers, the majority coming from the Northern Triangle Central American.

“We have made great progress to be able to take care of all the children in our custody,” said Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in charge of serving children under 18 without legal immigration status in USA.

“We are taking care of children responsibly,” he said.

During a teleconference with journalists, Becerra said that the minors, most of them over 12 years old and unable to speak English, receive “safe and clean” accommodation, food and medical check-ups. They are also taught educational and recreational activities and, if required, religious services, he added.

“These children come under stress and have suffered real trauma, and we are doing everything we can, while they are temporarily in our care, to make sure we help address that to the best of our ability,” he said.

Becerra said measures were taken after it was learned that migrant minors detained in Texas, including a 15-year-old Honduran, had to sleep in buses in the parking lot from a convention center turned emergency shelter in Dallas.

“Corrections were made to make sure something like this never happens again,” he said.

Joe Biden Administration

The President’s Administration Joe biden, who took office in January, reversed the policy of his predecessor Donald Trump. This policy was to expel minors who arrived alone at the border with Mexico.

Some 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children were in government custody as of last Thursday. Of these, more than 19,000 are in charge of HHS after being transferred from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Three weeks earlier, there were nearly 24,000, of which more than 22,500 were in HHS-supervised shelters.

Becerra pointed out that the government seeks that children and adolescents can go live as soon as possible with adults who are committed to taking care of them. But process is complex because it is designed to protect the integrity of minors and for some it takes more time.

“There have been cases in the past, not under our supervision, where we discovered that minors were trafficked by those who received their custody. We are not going to let that happen, ”he said.

More than 178,000 undocumented people crossed the southern border of the United States in April. Up 3% from March, totaling the highest number in a month in two decades, according to CBP. Of these, a 44% were from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Republican opponents of the government denounced a crisis in the management of migrants. Meanwhile, Democratic legislators and activists questioned the care of minors, denouncing poor sanitary conditions.

