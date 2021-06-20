Migrant families embrace at the US border after decades without seeing each other

15 minutes. Hundreds of migrant families met this Saturday at the border of Mexico and the United States after decades of being separated thanks to the event “Hugs, not walls”, with which they could meet again for a few minutes.

The Network in Defense of the Rights of Migrants convened around 200 families in Ciudad Juárez with the support of human rights organizations on both sides of the border, where there were cases such as that of Rubí Moreno, 23, who was 21 years without being with his sister.

“I did not know my sister, this moment was very beautiful and represents a lot. My heart feels swollen, there are many separated families and that should change, ”Rubí told ..

This is the eighth edition of the event “Hugs, not walls”, which on the US side took place in the city of Sunland Park, New Mexico, for families to meet for three minutes with their loved ones, whom they have not been able to see for migration policies.

Fernando García, director of the Border Network for Human Rights (Red Fronteriza por los Derechos de los Migrantes, in Spanish), criticized that US policy is “destroying” Latino families, so this activity is also an act of protest against the Government of that country.

“As long as families continue to separate, we will continue to reunify,” he told ..

Speechless

Likewise, Rogelio Pinal, director of Human Rights of the City of Ciudad Juárez, said that with this strategy they unite families who cannot cross.

“It is removing the borders of the two countries and it is a very humanitarian event, which unites those who have not seen each other for many years and gives them peace,” said the official.

In addition to Rubí, he highlighted the case of José Moreno, 33, who was 22 years old without seeing his sister.

“This is exciting, the truth is that there are no words to describe it. I believe that there should be no walls that prohibit families from getting together, actions like these are necessary, “said José with a broken voice.

Committed to reuniting families

The activists recalled that more than 3,900 migrant children were separated from their families between July 2017 and January 2021 by the immigration policy of then US President Donald Trump, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In that period there were more than 5,600 separations of families and their children.

The new DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has stated that “he is committed to the task of reuniting families cruelly separated by the previous government.”

However, statistics show that, despite the efforts of the Mexican and US authorities, the migration crisis continues and consequently the separation of families.

As an example, the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported the arrest of more than 180,000 migrants at the border, a monthly record, of which 112,302 were immediately deported on the grounds of the pandemic. .