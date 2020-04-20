Of the total of 198 positive cases of coronavirus in Tamaulipas, compared to Texas, about 10 percent correspond to deported national and foreign migrants.

A migrant deported from the United States to Mexico spread coronavirus to at least 14 people, most of them Latin Americans, in a shelter located in the northeast of the country.

The Tamaulipas state government, bordering the United States, detailed on Monday that Among those infected are six Honduran migrants, four Mexicans, three Cubans, one Guatemalan, one Cameroonian, and one whose nationality has not yet been identified..

“Of the total number of migrants who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamaulipas, 14 acquired the infection in the same migrant shelter in Nuevo Laredo, where one of them entered after being deported from Houston, Texas, without knowing their condition as be a carrier of the virus ”, he explained.

Of the total of the 198 positive cases of coronavirus in Tamaulipas, compared to Texas, about 10 percent corresponds to national and foreign migrants deported and established in border shelters, said the entity.

Since January last year, the United States has implemented the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, by which it sends migrants seeking asylum back to Mexico while they await their trials.

In that period, the United States has sent more than 60,000 foreigners to Mexican lands, mostly to shelters in the northern states of the country. In addition, since March 21, Washington has accelerated the time for migrant returns without going through standard procedures, amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

Later Monday, the number could increase as 42 more migrants were tested for coronavirus and to the staff who attend them at the Nuevo Laredo shelter, the most important border city of Tamaulipas.

Another infected case was a 21-year-old Mexican migrant, who was repatriated on April 17 by Reynosa, about 250 kilometers southeast of Nuevo Laredo, from Atlanta, Georgia. The Tamaulipas government said the young man had already been transferred to Querétaro, where he lived before migrating.

In Guatemala, at least 50 migrants deported from the United States in recent days have tested positive for the coronavirus. (Rts)