migrant community supports your plan

Among dozens of flags and hundreds of migrants gathered in Queens, New York, the winning candidate of the first round in the Ecuadorian elections on February 7, visited the largest migrant community in the world. Ecuador abroad, where he also held dialogues with various media outlets, including Democracy Now, the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Journal, and the Voice of America. He also presented his position to strengthen dollarization to the International Monetary Fund.

“I have been a migrant like you, I know what it is to be away from family, to sacrifice for a better future and to yearn for the Homeland. I understand their needs, because I have also lived them, ”said Arauz during his emotional conversation with hundreds of migrants from the tri-state zone; New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, where around a million Ecuadorian migrants live, many of them as a result of the massive migratory wave caused by the Banking Holiday in 1999. Migrants residing in other states also participated to receive who was the most voted candidate in the US-Canada constituency, as well as movements and organizations related to the social and political project that constitutes the Citizen Revolution.

Arauz He reiterated that he identifies with the Ecuadorian community living abroad because he has also been a migrant and knows what it means to be, “I applaud that immense energy that you have to move your country forward, it is the same energy that I have to deliver it to the service of our nation ”emphasized the candidate to hundreds of migrants who gathered for his reception.

Among the proposals mentioned by who would be the youngest president in the region in the event of his victory in the second round, are: a marked focus on social security policy so that the years worked by migrants are counted in another country for the retirement; in education, Arauz He stated that he will reactivate the scholarship program that will also benefit migrants; and on justice, he assured that during his government the agreements with the Ombudsman’s Office would be resumed to provide legal assistance to Ecuadorians living abroad; Faced with the closure of several consulates around the world, Arauz assured that those consulates with the aim of assisting migrants abroad will be recovered, confirming, in addition, that they will have support from a more humane government.

Despite having faced a campaign full of misinformation on the part of his opponents regarding the proposals for young candidate, this ensures that with the ‘Government of Hope’ it will strengthen dollarization and for this process, migrants are essential. “Migrants are key to strengthening dollarization,” said Arauz.

During his visit to the United States, the candidate from Unión Por la Esperanza (UNES) was also interviewed on the US program Democracy Now. In the interview, Arauz referred to the current situation that Ecuador is experiencing when facing a serious crisis sanitary product of the pandemic and also the strongest economic crisis in the history of the country. “We are facing a double crisis, on the one hand, the pandemic under the absolutely negligent management of the government,” he said.

Ecuador registers more than 268 thousand infections and 15,394 deaths from COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (February 18, 2021). “Only four thousand vaccines have circulated for a population of more than 17 million people,” said Arauz. Aware of the gravity of the current scenario, the candidate proposes a investment plan which would include emergency aid very similar to that which the US government has maintained, financially assisting the most vulnerable population. “We also plan an aggressive program to make the vaccine available as a public service in the short term,” he said.

Arauz also referred to the massive wave of layoffs that has carried out the health system in the midst of the pandemic. “More than six thousand public health workers have been fired because of the austerity policies that have impacted the population of Ecuador, increasing poverty and inequity,” he denounced. Arauz plans to counteract the effect that the policies imposed by the current government have had. “We want to implement a heterodox economic policy, which increases public investment, which increases social protection for the population. And that in itself can create a recovery in the short and medium term for the population ”.

Among other problems evidenced by the coronavirus pandemic, the candidate explained about the serious problem that connectivity to the education sector means for the education sector. Internet. “Half of the student population in Ecuador has not been able to continue their studies due to lack of connection […] We also need an emergency program for the Internet, this implies investment in infrastructure to cover the entire Ecuadorian territory with quality connection, especially for young people ”. For this reason, one of its proposals focuses on offering free internet for all citizens.

Before him International Monetary Fund, Arauz presented emphasized his policy to strengthen dollarization, in addition, he proposed terms for a sovereign agreement between the IMF and Ecuador, and although it was not an official visit, the approach was vital to know the panorama of the agreement that is maintained with the equator.

The candidate of Hope said goodbye to his migrant compatriots reminding them not to leave their homeland and maintain their struggle, “You are referents and moral reserve. You are the main spokespersons to recover the homeland on April 11 ”, he concluded.