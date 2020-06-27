After registering some cases of coronavirus in the centers, the Los Angeles court ordered the release of the children

Azteca News –

The pandemic of Covid-19 has already arrived at the detention centers of U.S, after some positive cases were filed, so a Los Angeles court announced that they will release the migrant children found within these places.

President Donald Trump implemented these detention centers in 2018 to stop the illegal immigration that abounds in the U.S; in this way, the children were separated from their parents at the border.

However, District Judge Dolly Gee announced Friday that she asked the U.S. Immigration Services to release more than 100 migrant children that were located in the detention centers, since in two of the three centers there are positive cases of Covid-19.

He explained that it is not time to not do something about it in a situation that endangers people, especially children.

« Family detention centers are on fire and there is no time for half measures. »

He indicated that the 124 minors who are detained in the centers will be released to their parents or their host families with the approval of their parents.