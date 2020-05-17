. – The constant stress of living in the era of the new coronavirus is affecting more than your mental health and emotional coping abilities. It is probably also affecting you physically.

“We live in a sea of ​​stress hormones every day,” said stress management expert Dr. Cynthia Ackrill, editor of Contentment magazine, produced by the American Institute of Stress.

“We are not designed for consistent application of these chemicals,” said Ackrill. “The stress hormone cortisol only destroys our bodies when it is repeatedly poured into our system.”

Cortisol levels, which are designed to keep you running throughout the day, should rise in the morning and decrease as the day progresses. The purpose of the hormone is to maintain blood sugar levels to maintain brain and muscle function and to suppress non-vital systems, such as digestion, that can reduce energy.

But when triggered by a stressful situation, cortisol levels suddenly rise and can take hours to dissipate. If that stress is constant, those levels don’t drop, leading to cortisol malfunction and increased inflammation that causes disease.

“Inflammation is behind diabetes. The inflammation is behind heart disease. It is behind all autoimmune diseases. It’s behind asthma and allergies, and the list goes on, “said Ackrill.

If you’re genetically at risk or already have an inflammatory condition, today’s constant stress can trigger or worsen your symptoms.

“People’s predispositions, whether it’s asthma or a history of migraine or underlying cardiovascular risk factors, stress in all of them is much more acute now,” said Kaufmann, associate dean of Research and Innovation at Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

“People have daily stress and often have no control over it. That’s when stress has its greatest impact, ”said neuroscientist Peter Kaufmann, former deputy chief of the Clinical Applications and Prevention Branch of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Not dealing with that stress, he said, can even be deadly.

“In our work, we found that people who show physiological responses to mental stress have two to three times higher mortality over the next five years,” said Kaufmann.

This is how stress can be affecting five of your body’s key systems.

Your heart

Tension can directly increase heart rate and blood flow, causing cholesterol and triglycerides to be released into the bloodstream. Blood pressure can be triggered by acute stress and can stay high as stress continues.

However, hypertension and other symptoms of heart disease are silent, with no real signs that you may be entering a danger zone.

Some of our not-so-wonderful coping mechanisms, like eating comfort foods, drinking alcohol, and smoking cigarettes or marijuana, can also increase our risk.

Then there is the real fear that we may lose someone we love to the coronavirus, or maybe we already have. All of that can create a perfect storm of physical malfunction that can even shorten our lives.

Kaufmann points to a recent study that showed how mental stress can cause a drop in the cardiac ejection fraction, a measure of how well the heart’s main chamber pumps blood.

“The amount of blood the heart pumps is reduced with each stroke, and that drop is associated with an increased incidence of cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks, death and unstable angina requiring hospitalization,” said Kaufman.

There’s even a stress-related heart attack, often called “broken heart syndrome.” It occurs when the heart is stunned by sudden stress and your left ventricle weakens.

“That has been shown to be triggered by severe acute events, such as the sudden loss of a loved one or an earthquake,” Kaufmann said. “I think some of the cardiac events after (the terrorist events) of September 11 would fall into that category.”

In most cases, when acute emotional stress dissipates, the heart recovers and returns to its normal shape.

“But I’ve had patients who have developed acute congestive heart failure, life-threatening arrhythmias, including death from this condition,” New York cardiologist and author Dr. Sandeep Jauhar said in a previous interview with CNN.

“I think it is the clearest example of how our emotional lives directly affect our hearts.”

Your skin

The skin, one of the body’s largest organs, is exquisitely sensitive to stress.

“The relationship between mind and skin is essential and undeniable,” said dermatologist Alan Friedman, who is acting president of Dermatology at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

“Stress absolutely exacerbates primary skin conditions from acne to psoriasis,” Friedman said. “It can ‘wake up’ chronic viral infections like herpes simplex. [herpes labial] and herpes zoster [culebrilla]”

Dermatologists across the country CNN spoke to reported an increase in telematic consultation calls since March about stress-related skin conditions like pain, eczema, psoriasis, and herpes zoster, a painful, blistering rash that may develop later of having chickenpox.

There is also an increase in calls from people experiencing the impact of increased hand washing and the use of personal protective equipment such as face masks and gloves.

“Allergic contact dermatitis is huge right now where members of the public are now wearing gloves and masks that they are not normally used to,” said dermatologist Dr. Seemal Desai of Plano, Texas, who is on the board of directors for the American Academy of Dermatology.

“It really is quite alarming and disturbing how many skin conditions I’m seeing that are likely to be exacerbated by stress and distress from the coronavirus,” said Desai. “He’s out of control”.

Your lungs

Having chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, is a key underlying health condition that puts one at increased risk for a more serious case of covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

A group of diseases that cause airflow obstruction and respiratory problems, COPD, includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Nearly 16 million Americans have COPD, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC).

Stress and anxiety can cause shortness of breath, leading to “COPD symptoms getting worse and causing more anxiety, breathing and fear faster,” says the National Emphysema Foundation on its website.

“In general, we tend to not breathe as well when we are stressed, so our oxygen exchange is worse. There’s also a panic that makes it worse, “said Ackrill.

Asthma is another underlying health condition that puts you at higher risk for a more serious case of covid-19. Again, stress is a common trigger for an asthma attack and can worsen existing symptoms.

In fact, a parent’s stress has even been linked to an increased risk of asthma in their children. One study looked at how parental stress affected asthma rates in young children, and found that those children with stressed parents had a substantially increased risk of developing asthma.

“During an asthma attack it’s almost like breathing through a straw because that inflammation is restricting the airways,” said allergist Dr. Lakiea Wright, in a previous interview with CNN.

“You can imagine that if a virus that causes additional inflammation gets in there, that is going to be worse,” said Wright, an allergy and immunology specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

“Those are the patients who might end up hooked up to ventilators to help with breathing because covid-19 is doing a lot of damage to the lungs.”

Your brain

Stress is considered one of the most common triggers for headaches, not only tension headaches, but also migraines.

Migraines are debilitating attacks that can isolate a person for hours or days with severe, stabbing pain, nausea, and vomiting. According to the Migraine Research Foundation, the condition is the third most prevalent disease in the world, affecting 39 million men, women, and children in the United States and one billion worldwide.

Stress can cause migraines, severe pain creates more stress, and the circular pattern can make headaches and migraine sufferers more difficult.

Chronic inflammation caused by stress can also affect the brain itself, reducing or negatively affecting parts of the brain related to memory, motivation, and mental alertness. This can lead to depression, anxiety, and other mental disorders, which may otherwise worsen with stress.

Chronic cortisol levels can affect other chemicals in the brain that modulate cognition and mood, including serotonin, which is important for mood regulation and well-being. Elevated cortisol levels can also interfere with sleep, a key need for a happier, healthier attitude.

Your gut

One thing that stress doesn’t do: it doesn’t cause peptic ulcers. It turned out to be a myth when science discovered that this common type of ulcer is actually caused by a bacteria in the gut called Helicobacter pylori. Science estimates that almost half of the world’s population has Helicobacter pylori, but not all have an ulcer.

However, stress can make ulcers worse. In fact, it can increase pain, bloating, nausea, and other stomach upsets from almost all gastrointestinal upsets.

First, we often overeat when tense, choose comforting fatty foods, excessive use of alcohol or smoke. All of this can increase chronic heartburn or gastroesophageal reflux disease, called GERD. Stress can affect how quickly food moves through the body, which can cause gas, diarrhea, and constipation.

And for people with irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, or Crohn’s disease, stress can increase their painful symptoms, such as cramps and diarrhea.

Fight stress

One of the best things to overcome stress is to exercise. Exercise can create an anti-inflammatory response, improve mood, cognition, and your physical health.

Staying socially connected with friends and family, a challenge while distancing ourselves socially, is another great way to combat stress.

Mindfulness and meditation are other key ways to relieve tension, along with relaxing physical activities like tai chi, yoga, and gentle stretching.

Those methods often teach deep breathing, another key way to reduce stress that can be used at the moment.

To do this correctly, breathe in through your nose, hold it, and then exhale very slowly through your mouth as if you were breathing through a straw.

“And when you breathe out slowly, you improve your whole picture of life and reduce your nervousness,” trauma counselor Jane Webber, a professor of counselor education at Kean University in New Jersey, said in a previous interview with CNN.

Webber also recommends outlining a smile. Watch fun movies, listen to comedy routines, ask everyone on the phone to tell you a joke.

Remember, you can’t be anxious and smile at the same time. That’s a physiological thing, “said Webber.

Finally, don’t hesitate to ask for help, experts say. Cognitive behavioral therapy, a form of conversation therapy that focuses on specific thoughts and actions, has been shown to help reduce stress when practiced with a therapist, Kaufmann said.

“It really takes people through mental exercises to understand whether certain types of reactions are appropriate or not under the circumstances and whether they have alternatives,” he said.

“Without that cognitive aspect in which people really think about what’s going on in their lives, you can’t deal with the bigger problems by simply telling yourself to relax because those problems are going to continue,” he added.

If this global epidemic can help us start talking about our stress and take action, that would be good news, Ackrill said.

“For decades we have swept stress under the rug,” he said. “And without a model in our minds of what it was and without specific skills or resources to deal with it, most of us feel ashamed that we are not dealing well with stress.”

“Shame complicates it,” added Ackrill. “But I think now it can finally become a safe topic. I think it may finally be safer to be vulnerable. Do we need that? We need people to talk about it. ”

