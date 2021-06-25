Migraine attack: the 10 most powerful superfoods to protect yourself and avoid

There is nothing worse than suffering from migraines. It is a fairly recurrent condition in society that presents with headaches of varying intensity, usually accompanied by nausea, sensitivity to light and sound. And they present with pain and palpitations in a particular area of ​​the head, and in some cases they are so extreme that they significantly deteriorate people’s quality of life. It is well known that migraine attacks are often preceded by warning symptoms, which are popularly called triggers and they occur with hormonal changes, certain foods and drinks, stress and exercise.

While there are preventive medications and pain relievers that can be of great help in managing migraines, experts emphasize that a more comprehensive approach is important. Just as it is necessary to know those factors and foods that can trigger an attack, change the perception understanding that food is really the first medicine to combat migraines It is something new for many! Therefore, concentrating on the foods that we must add to the diet is a fundamental step that is associated with effective results in reducing the amount or severity of migraine attacks or other types of headaches. Following a diet with a variety of nutrient-dense foods will make a big difference in both migraine management and overall health, and can also improve imbalances that contribute to headaches.

1. Bananas

What would a healthy diet be without bananas? They are simply one of the most wonderful, nutritious, and satisfying fruits out there. Among their great qualities is their high energy content, therefore they are ideal to be consumed before an episode of hypoglycemia that could cause a headache or to avoid a migraine attack. It is always best to eat a banana and avoid ultra-processed foods such as granola bars or candy. What’s more, they are a great food for quick energy recovery and are high in magnesium, which can be helpful when people have headaches. Another valuable point is its high water content, it is well known that ensuring adequate levels of hydration is of vital importance in the control of migraines, bananas contain approximately 74% water.

Bananas./Photo: Shutterstock

2. Watermelon

Another incredibly beneficial and highly hydrating fruit for migraines is watermelon, it is actually 92% water. According to information released by the American Migraine Foundation, approximately one in 3 people with migraine states that dehydration is one of its most triggering effects. Therefore, one of the most important dietary recommendations to control migraine headaches and intense headaches is to bet on a high consumption of fruits and vegetables. They are also associated with a high content of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, which benefit health in many other aspects and strengthen the immune system.

Watermelon. / Source: Pexels

3. Seeds and nuts

It is no secret to say that seeds and nuts are an important element in any balanced diet and in a special way provide great benefits against migraine, which are related in principle to its high magnesium content. It is well known that magnesium deficiency is one of the most common nutritional causes of persistent headaches. Therefore prioritizing the consumption of foods rich in magnesium is one of the best ways to keep at bay and even prevent these headaches. Bet on variants such as flax seeds, pumpkin, chia and cashews, they are considered the best natural sources of magnesium. Pumpkin seeds are also a great option, and they are also rich in fiber, which prevents constipation that sometimes accompanies migraines.

Nuts and seeds. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Herbal teas

Nature offers powerful herbs and spices with immense medicinal potential, it is well known that one of the most popular ways to consume them is through natural teas and infusions. Herbal teas have multiple benefits for headaches, in principle they promote general hydration, which in itself can prevent or relieve a headache and, depending on the type of tea, will also provide other analgesic and anti-inflammatory benefits. Among the best recommendations is peppermint tea, which is very effective in relieving sinus pressure. In fact according to the American Migraine Foundation, sinus congestion and pressure are common symptoms of a sinus headache, caused by inflammation and swelling of the sinuses. There is another reference of interest, according to a study published in 2019 by the International Journal of Preventive Medicine: it was found that a drop of diluted peppermint oil on the nose was effective in decreasing the intensity of migraine headaches by approximately 42% of the participants who tried it. Another good alternative is ginger tea, great for relieving headaches associated with stress.

Mint tea. / Photo: Pixabay

5. Coffee

Opinions are divided on the effects of coffee on migraines; On the one hand it is said that coffee can stop a headache and others believe that it can cause it. The truth is that naturally, coffee contains caffeine, which is added in some types of headache medications. According to information released by the National Headache Foundation, in some cases coffee can cause a Caffeine bounce“, That is to say a headache that arises from caffeine withdrawal. However, it usually occurs in very extreme cases and with a lot of dependence on caffeine, therefore drinking a cup of coffee is a quick solution for controllable headaches that come from fatigue.

Coffee. / Photo: Pixabay

6. Chocolate

Chocolate is one of the spoiled superfoods of all time. It is considered one of the most powerful natural stimulants and is packed with antioxidants, which benefit health and fight inflammation. Specifically, it is known that chocolate can relieve headaches caused by caffeine withdrawal, in fact there is data in which it is confirmed that dark chocolates can contain around 40-50 grams of caffeine per 1½ ounce serving, which is roughly the same amount that you would get in a green mug. Therefore, in many cases, a square of dark chocolate without sugar is a good alternative to control headaches. The best? According to data released by the Cleveland Clinic, it is also a great source of magnesium.

Chocolate. / Photo: Shutterstock

7. Berries

Berries and red fruits are not only one of the most attractive fruits that exist, they fill our diet with color and vitality and are an antioxidant treasure. They are associated with great benefits in relieving pressure in the sinuses. Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries are good options, best of all, it is really easy to integrate them into your daily diet. They are also low in calories and very rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which benefit the immune system, protect us from diseases and have great analgesic potential.

Berries and red fruits. / Photo: Pexels

8. Mushrooms

There is a long list of studies that support the immense therapeutic potential of fungi. They are known to be a wonderful anticancer agent, they shine for their properties to improve intestinal and immune health and contain key substances in the prevention of migraine headaches. Some people with migraines are known to develop headaches because they have absorption problems in the lower part of the gut or leaky gut, also known as increased intestinal permeability. Therefore add foods high in riboflavin (also known as B2) as is the case with mushrooms and different variants of mushrooms, they are a great ally to prevent migraines. According to information released by the Subcommittee on Quality Standards of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Headache Society, riboflavin is a highly effective substance in preventing migraines.

Mushrooms. / Photo: Pexels

9. Yogurt

Yogurt provides two great benefits against migraine: It is highly hydrating and improves intestinal health, thanks to its probiotic content. It is popular medical knowledge that many people with migraines experience gastrointestinal symptoms, including constipation. Furthermore, dehydration can contribute to headaches and constipation. Natural yogurt is a probiotic food which can address both issues by promoting gut health and as a source of hydration, it is also great for fighting inflammation. A good suggestion is to add almonds, walnuts and red fruits, their benefits will be enhanced.

Yogurt. / Photo: Shutterstock

10. Green leafy vegetables

We can’t leave without talking about green leafy vegetables, in particular spinach and chard, which are conspicuous for their high magnesium content and they can decrease or even prevent migraine headaches in some cases. Not surprisingly, several studies have found that many people with migraine have low levels of magnesium in the brain, which is why an important part of treatment is the consumption of magnesium supplements in addition to drawer medications. According to experts, the important thing is to support the body with the consumption of foods rich in magnesium to enhance good results.

Spinach. / Photo: Pxhere

–

It may interest you: