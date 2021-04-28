Mighty is the alternative to Chrome that runs in the cloud and consumes “10 times less RAM”

Google Stadia and Xbox Cloud among others have shown us that paying a subscription to remotely access video games running in the cloud can be a great idea. Does the same thing happen with browsers? It is the idea that raises Mighty, a Chrome browser fork in the cloud which promises to consume no more than 500MB of RAM.

In recent years the browser has become the app par excellence for daily tasks. Dozens of web applications run there, in addition to the time we spend on social media or other platforms. However, it has also become one of the most resource consuming apps, with Chrome being one of the most problematic browsers.

Less than 500 MB of RAM

The solution proposed by Mighty is a browser that runs on the company’s servers. In return, the user only receives on his computer a streaming of the app so that device resources are not consumed the client’s. That is, no extra resources beyond those necessary to run the streaming. According to its creators, about 10 times less than Chrome and no more than 500 MB of RAM.

Mighty says it offers users 16GB of dedicated memory, dual Intel Xeon processors with up to 16 vCPUs, and NVIDIA GPUs. What the user is going to have to do on their part is a decent internet connection.

There are a number of extra perks to using Mighty, beyond saving on RAM. He doesn’t need as much processing power too may mean lower power consumption, especially in laptops for example. On the other hand, it is a browser that is running in the cloud, so we can turn off the computer or switch between different ones without closing the browser with all the work and open tabs.

The downside here may be the issue of privacy. As much security and privacy as Mighty may promise, the data is still off the user’s device and stored on external servers. All work, private documents, passwords and use of the browser are on external servers. It is up to each person here how confident they feel about it.

At the moment Mighty is still in a beta phase and is slowly being deployed in specific geographic locations. For now to California and New York to be close to the servers and thus reduce latency. Its price? It is still not entirely clear, although on HackerNews They have indicated that they score the 30 dollars a month. If one works essentially in browser apps, with Mighty you can have a powerful computer inside a notebook, a tablet or a Chromebook for example.

