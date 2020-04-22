The beautiful reporter has demonstrated the beauty of her anatomy with beautiful dresses and bikinis from the balcony of her home

Migbelis Castellanos it is quarantined like many celebrities in the entertainment world, due to COVID-19. But this has not limited its beauty or sensuality, on the contrary. The young model and television host has been sharing photos in sexy dresses and swimsuits.

The curvy figure of the Venezuelan continues to surprise her fans and has now transformed the balcony of her house into her new fashion catwalk. From there, she exhibits small bikinis and interesting dresses, such as the black one that shows off a sweetheart neckline.

View this post on Instagram What’s up !? I see a lot of people out there looking for a virtual fight 🤔 We are going to be patient during the quarantine 💆🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Migbelis Castellanos (@milynette) on Apr 19, 2020 at 4:54 pm PDT

On her balcony, she also developed a photography session at the end of March, where she modeled small bikinis that have exposed all her physical beauty.

View this post on Instagram Update: Dia? quarantine. Here in my house I recreated my own photo shoot and we are having a super amazing @ moisesc23 🥳. Something fun and different to start the week 🙂😅 #miami #quarantine #quarantine #until when 😫 A post shared by Migbelis Castellanos (@milynette) on Mar 30, 2020 at 4:34 pm PDT

In this coronavirus quarantine, the model and television host assures that she tries to stay positive and that it helps her a lot to let her mind fly and lead her to imagine herself on the beach, enjoying the sea.

View this post on Instagram Trying to stay positive in the middle of all this 🙏🏼. My body here, my mind on the beach 😢 # quarantine #tbt # 2018 A post shared by Migbelis Castellanos (@milynette) on Apr 2, 2020 at 10:37 am PDT

