Miesha Tate trains hard to face Marion Reneau

Miesha Tate will return to the Octagon to face Marion Reneau in the UFC Vegas 31 co-title fight. The former bantamweight champion will rise to the Octagon after a five-year absence to seek to be a protagonist again in the division.

‘Cupcake’ showed his hard preparation through his Instagram account in which his hard work can be seen in addition to his intact beauty through the years.

The American fighter who was also a Strikeforce bantamweight champion also uploaded a motivational video where she is sparring with one of her trainers.

