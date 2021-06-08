Miesha Tate talks about her motivation as a mother and fighter

Miesha Tate, former UFC bantamweight champion, in talks with BJPenn.com, explains the lesson she wants to leave her children in her role as a fighter and mother.

Miesha is back, almost five years after her retirement from MMA. Now being the mother of two children, in her return to action, she seeks to teach them a lesson and make them feel proud.

“There are definitely times when I think and say ‘I really want to make my children proud.’ I want my daughter to be a great woman. I want you to understand your strength, your capabilities, and never limit yourself in your dreams and goals. I don’t necessarily want to be a fighter. I want her to believe that she is capable of doing whatever she sets her mind to. May she be a strong woman and may my son appreciate that. “

“I want him to see that and his dad supporting. Let him see how his dad is not jealous and that he does his own thing. Let him see how incredible he is, how incredible mom is and that together they are too. That is what I want for my son. “

Recently married to her partner, Johnny Nuñez, also an MMA fighter, Miesha talks about the importance of family support. In addition, share the inspiring and motivational teaching of courtesy and humility that you want to pass on to your children.

“Speaking of this family dynamic, that love and support is what pushes me and drives me; and I want that to be the example for my children. I want them to understand that winning is not everything. Losing is an opportunity to learn, and winning is too. And how to handle both in a courteous and humble way, that is what I hope to teach my children through this. “

Tate’s return date will be July 17, at Fight Night starring Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. Cupcake will face Marion Reneau, the 12th contender in the 135-pound ranking. They will star in the night’s co-feature match, which will also be the last fight of Reneau’s career after 11 years of competing.