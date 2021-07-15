Miesha Tate reveals she supports Julianna Pena in her match against Amanda Nunes at UFC 265, but admits intention to want revenge

Miesha Tate | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC

Back in the Octagon after a five-year retirement, Miesha Tate faces Marion reneau in the co-feature of UFC Vegas 31 this Saturday.

The organization’s former bantamweight champion, Tate He assures that he did not return to the Octagon just to fulfill a contract. The American announced her retirement in 2016, after a streak of two losses. Five years later, Miesha analyzed the current situation of the bantamweight division.

“What I have seen of change in the last five years is that there is a certain calm in the division because of the fact that Amanda is such a dominant champion. All women are working hard and doing a great deal of it, but that is not the problem. Whenever there is such a dominant champion with his rivals, people begin to think: And now? What are you going to do? Who is next? Well, Julianna Peña is next and I think she represents a huge challenge to Amanda’s style. I’m excited to go back and get into that fight. “, analyzed Tate in an interview with MMA Fighting.

The current champion Amanda nunes became bantamweight champion of UFC after submitting to Miesha Tate, in the stellar of UFC 200, on 2016. The American stated that she would very much like to take revenge for the defeat against “The lioness” with her own hands, and that she supports her friend Julianna Pena in his combat of UFC 265.

“What I want for myself is a rematch against Amanda Nunes, but I genuinely want Julianna to win that fight. It would make me very happy if she gets it. There is no part of me supporting against her, I have the right to my happy ending. Whether it has to happen, it will happen. Eventually I’m going to make it to the belt. I’m excited for Julianna and I want her to win, but if she doesn’t do that, I will. “, concluded Tate.

