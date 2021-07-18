Miesha Tate ready for revenge with Holly Holm: “It would be great”

Miesha Tate | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC

Miesha Tate responded to former rival Holly Holm’s request for a rematch following her win over Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 31.

Tate returned to the victory column for the first time in more than five years on Saturday night when he defeated Reneau by TKO in the third round. For Tate, this was a fantastic win after a long period of inactivity over a quality opponent in Reneau, who was ranked in the top 15 in the UFC bantamweight division.

For Tate, the former champion, This is the kind of big win you need to start getting the attention of the other big names in the division., including Holm, who apparently would like a chance to climb into the cage with Tate again.

Speaking to the press after UFC Vegas 31, Tate confirmed that she would be interested in a rematch with Holm. The two previously met at UFC 196 in March 2016 with Tate’s victory via submission in the fifth round. in one of the greatest comebacks of all time. Five years later, it seems that there is a chance that we will see these two former champions face off again.

«They are all fair, they can all get it, respectfully. I hope they come to the fore. I think a second fight with Holly would be great, ”Tate said. “There are many women in the division, so you can name them all. I do not know where I will be in the ranking right now, but you know that I am never one of those who say that I deserve this or that »

«I understand that I have to keep going up. But whoever is on that list to get to the top is fine by me. And I’m sure Holly and I have no doubt she and I will fight again«.

