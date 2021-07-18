Miesha Tate on her return after a long absence: “It was like riding a bicycle”

Miesha Tate | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Miesha Tate wasted no time on her return to the Octagon after a hiatus of more than five years.

Miesha Tate defeated Marion Reneau on her return to competition at UFC Vegas 31, with a dominant TKO in the third round. Besides making a triumphant return, Miesha Tate also aimed to become the first fighter to knock out ‘The Belizean Bruiser’, and he successfully accomplished both on Saturday night.

Tate also surpassed Amanda Nunes for the most bantamweight wins. in UFC and Strikeforce combined.

In a post-match interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Miesha Tate spoke of what it meant to be inside the octagon after half a decade. ‘Cupcake’ said it came as natural to him as riding a bike after years – you never forget how to do it, but it takes some getting used to.

“I’m really happy to be here. It has been a great camp. It has been a great week of fighting, the best I have ever had. It felt very good to go in there. It was like riding a bike. It didn’t seem like four and a half years had passed. Maybe it took me a bit to warm up and really feel… I haven’t seen the match yet, so I have to watch it again, but I felt so happy and good and amazing between rounds. Tonight I have removed a lot of dreams from the list, ”said Miesha Tate.

