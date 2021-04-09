Miesha Tate is confident that a third match with Ronda Rousey “would be different”

By Edwin Pérez – Popular former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returns to MMA competition to face Marion Reneau at UFC Fight Night 192 on July 17.

Before her retirement, Tate was one of the most recognized women in the women’s MMA circuit alongside Gina Carano, Cris Cyborg, and Ronda Rousey. In fact. Tate even had a rivalry with Ronda, a rivalry that led them to meet twice in the cage with two wins for Rousey.

Miesha recently delivered some statements for Fight Nation, where he talked about a third fight with Ronda. Miesha is confident that she is currently capable of defeating Rousey (via BJPenn.com):

“In my mind there is no doubt that it would be different, it is for sure. I’m so different, I don’t know how to explain it guys, I want you to see it for yourselves on July 17th. They are things that I had not realized or calculated before as a fighter, and they are things that I feel like I am improving at this stage of my life. I don’t know, let’s call it maturity, maybe having sat down to watch this sport, not being under pressure to compete all the time, has allowed me to see all this in a more cerebral way ”.

But why does Miesha consider Rousey vs. Would Tate 3 end in your favor? Tate says she is now a smarter fighter:

“I used to be a lot more fighting and tough, I still have the mental toughness, I still have the fight, but I feel like for the first time I’m using my fighting IQ, and I’m going to do things differently than I did before. At least to start fights. Fights are fights, right? At any moment it is possible to go crazy. But I am very different from how I was before ”.

Unfortunately, the third fight between Miesha and Ronda will hardly be possible, considering that Rousey retired in 2016 after suffering two losses in line by way of the KO / TKO, and has not shown signs of wanting to return to the MMA cage.

