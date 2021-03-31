Miesha Tate finally explains why she’s coming back to the UFC

Miesha Tate | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC

Miesha Tate (18–7) decided to end her career – so it seemed like a “goodbye” now we know it was a “see you later” – after losing to Raquel Pennington (11–8) on November 12, 2016 at UFC 205. More than four years later, the former UFC Bantamweight World Champion has decided to return to action to face Marion Reneau (9–7–1), who curiously was Pennington’s last opponent to date, on July 17 at UFC Fight Night 192.

Miesha Tate explains why she is returning to the UFC

“Cupcake” has spoken a lot in the last days of his return and now he finally explains why he has decided to return at Victory Loves Company:

«The moment I knew I really wanted to go back was when I had my son about nine months ago.. After having my baby, the pandemic caught me in Singapore, although it is not a bad place to be trapped. I couldn’t travel by road because I didn’t have a car, we were in a tiny house without a patio.

“I know they may think ‘poor you’ but I felt really trapped. It was not the most ideal situation. That made me think of all the things that I really appreciate. And one of those things is to compete. My mother could not even come to the birth of my son. When I returned to the United States it was clear to me: ‘I want to fight again’.

“Time is valuable and the system we currently have was not at the beginning of my career, or throughout my career. I’m excited to have good coaches, to have a good support system. It’s not that my coaches weren’t good, but that was left behind. This time it is different. It’s something I’m looking forward to doing«.

Miesha Tate | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC