Miesha Tate comes out of retirement to face Marion Reneau on July 17

By Edwin Pérez – Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returns to the MMA competition to face Marion Reneau on July 17, in what will be a UFC event that still has no name or name. confirmed place.

ESPN it was the first portal that confirmed Tate’s return to the Octagon. Although it should be added that they report that the encounter against Reneau will mark the end of Tate’s career as a professional MMA fighter. Tate addressed this issue in a message sent to ESPN:

“My heart is full of passion, the fire has been lit! The sport has been calling me, it is time to respond ”.



Tate, 34, announced her retirement in 2016 after being defeated by Rachel Pennington at UFC 205. Since then, Tate has remained involved in the sport serving as vice president of the Asian MMA promoter, One.

