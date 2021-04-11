Miesha Tate believes she would beat Ronda Rousey in a new match between the two

Going back to MMA After four years of retirement, Miesha Tate implied that she is not forgetting the greatest rival of her career. The American stated that she would defeat Round rousey, if they face each other again, since she assures that she evolved as an athlete.

The statements were made in an interview with MMA On Sirius XM.

“There is no doubt in my mind that I would beat him, for sure. I am so different. I don’t know how to explain, I just want you to watch July 17th. Some things that I did not perceive as a fighter, I feel that I am finally understanding in this phase of my career. I do not I know, maybe it’s maturity, watching sports, without the pressure of competing all the time, allowed me to look at this in a more cerebral way “explained Tate.

Unfortunately for Miesha, a third fight against Round it is very distant. The first bantamweight champion retired from the MMA, on 2016, migrated to Wwe, and has no intention of returning to the sport.

With a record of 18-7, Miesha Tate come back at MMA with the intention of winning the bantamweight belt again. At its peak, it beat Holly holm, on UFC 196 and was crowned champion of the division.

The American lost the belt in her first defense of the belt, when Amanda nunes submitted it in the stellar of UFC 200. In his last fight, he lost to Rachel Pennington by unanimous decision in UFC 205.