Miektic and Pavic move on to the next phase of Wimbledon after winning in the round of 32

07/02/2021

On at 20:30 CEST

Croats Nikola Miektic Y Mate Pavic, number 3 of the ATP and number 1 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the forecasts by expiring in one hour and eight minutes by 6-2 and 6-4 to australian players Matt reid Y Alex De Minaur, number 90 of the ATP and number 68 of the ATP respectively in the round of 32 of Wimbledon. With this result, the players manage to qualify for the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The statistics about the match show that Miektic and Pavic, the winners, managed to break their opponents ‘serve 3 times, while the defeated pair, for their part, failed to break their opponents’ serve. Likewise, Miektic and Pavic were 77% effective on the first serve and achieved 77% of service points, while their opponents achieved 54% effectiveness and won 57% of service points. To conclude, regarding the penalties, the classified players committed a double fault and their rivals made 9 double faults.

In the round of 16, Miektic and Pavic will face the winners of the match in which they will meet. Nikola Cacic Y Tomislav Brkic against Philipp Oswald Y Marcus daniell.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) 64 couples face each other. In addition, it takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass.